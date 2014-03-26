In partnership with URAC
As pay-for-performance, value-based purchasing and transparency become the method of operations for providers in all areas of healthcare, understanding how to effectively use performance measures is a critical competency needed to be successful in today’s accountable care environment.
Join us on December 18, 2014 from 2 - 3:30 pm to learn from a team of professionals who have established a system for performance monitoring, measurement and transparent reporting that allows them to improve the delivery of care and position themselves to take advantage of reimbursement incentives that are part of accountable care arrangements. By attending this webinar, you will learn strategies and best practices that you can implement into your practice that will position you for success with payers, regulatory bodies and accreditation organizations as well as consumers – all who need information to review the work you are doing and to ensure the delivery of safe, effectie quality healthcare.
With value-based purchasing firmly in place and the focus on accountable care it is critical for case management leaders as well as those at the point of care to have access to data that clearly demonstrates the work they do and validates the role they play in the today’s complex healthcare system. As new models of care expand into healthcare, such as Primary Care Medical Homes, Accountable Care Organizations and Clinically Integrated Networks, having a way to demonstrate performance will be more and more important.
Join us on November 20, 2014 from 2:00 - 3:30 pm ET to hear from two leading experts in the field of outcomes and performance measures who will share information, tools and resources that will allow you to clearly communicate the value of your work in coordinating care, saving costs and improving outcomes.
The Joint Commission’s annual Executive Briefings are among the most awaited news of the year for those who work in the area of hospital compliance.
Join expert consultant, registered nurse and former Joint Commission surveyor Jennifer Cowel for a critical recap of the most pressing points distilled down to actionable items. You’ll walk away with must-have information so you can determine how these compliance areas impact your organization and what steps you need to take to ensure you are in compliance in the coming year.
Join us on November 13, 2014 from 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm ET as we boil the information into a 90-minute learning opportunity. In addition to the content presented will have a question and answer period that will allow you to clarify your questions and strategies.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has established new payment incentives to ensure effective transitions of care and chronic care management for the patients you care for. Care management reduces total costs of care for chronic disease patients while improving overall health. And now these important services are reimbursable for physicians and other qualified professionals.
Join us on October 23, 2014 from 2-3:30pm ET to hear from a panel of speakers who will bring you and your team up to date with the new reimbursement codes that are providing incentives for primary care practices, hospital systems and payers to improve programs that address transitions of care and chronic care management for patients at-risk. The faculty will provide information that will help you lay the groundwork for these programs, review the role of case managers as a critical member of the team, the documentation needed to support services, and show how a well-designed and well-run chronic care management program can generate significant revenue, especially once commercial payers follow CMS’ lead and pay for CCM services.
Ineffective hand-offs disrupt the important continuity between levels of care, resulting in costly setbacks, delays and unnecessary ED and hospital admissions.
Case managers are the liaison between the patient, the payer and the provider, and have a key role in improving care transitions to deliver enhanced care coordination as the patient moves from one level of care to the next. High-powered case management is key to successful transitions of care programs that allow organizations to improve the delivery of care and reap quality- and cost-based benefits.
Join us on September 11, 2014 from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. and learn from industry leaders who have improved the delivery of care and cut healthcare costs through innovative transitions-of-care programs.
Emergency department (ED) use is directly linked to quality-of-care measures, from a patient’s overall care coordination to the management of chronic disease and population health outcomes.
With more than 130 million ED visits every year, and 50 percent of all hospital admissions originating in the ED, the capacity of a hospital system to intervene with ED-directed patients has a significant impact on overall quality – and can move the returns on a hospital’s bottom line.
With all eyes on readmission rates, and an increasing emphasis on quality measures related to chronic disease management and quality-based care, the ED case management department is becoming an increasingly important linchpin for success.
Join us on August 12, 2014 from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. to take an in-depth training program on best practices in emergency department case management, and how hospitals can partner with community-based groups to enhance patient care before, during and after the ED.
Rapid adoption of the medical home and similar quality-based models has increased demand for practice-based care managers that support patients as they transition across health care settings, longitudinally assess patient health status and needs, provide ongoing self-management support and work collaboratively with providers to stay ahead of the risk curve for identified patients.
Not only can embedded care managers provide an extra level of support for the highest-risk patients, they also can proactively care for individuals at risk of becoming high-cost, high-risk patients in a way that care managers in hospitals and health plans cannot.
Gather your team and join us on July 23, 2014, to learn how your practice-based care management program can assess patient risk, identify patients for care management services, and stratify interventions based on risk, resulting in improved disease management, self-management support, and transitional care support.
A growing body of evidence demonstrates how patients who are actively involved in their healthcare experience, improved health outcomes and incurred lower costs. Thus, patient-centered care has infiltratied all sectors of the healthcare system. To get from point A to point B, however, health organizations need to answer the predominant question:
What does patient-centered care look like and how do I achieve it in my organization?
Join us on June 12, 2014 from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. ET and learn from a panel of experts who are working to achieve better healthcare through implementing the philosophy of patient-centered care throughout their organizations.
One of the most effective ways organizations are ensuring compliance – with Joint Commission Standards as well as the The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation for Hospitals – is with structured rounding. When done effectively, structured rounding promotes a plan of care for all patients, ensures collaborative, interdisciplinary care, and assists in the development and execution of an effective discharge plan to promote safe transitions of care.
Join us on May 28, 2014, from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. ET when a team of experts will delve into how they implemented and refined progression of care rounds to better identify discharge needs and barriers, promote interdisciplinary communications to ensure progression in clinical care, and better identify patients at-risk for readmission.
Chronic illness affects one of every two adults in the U.S., and – alarmingly – is responsible for 75 percent of total healthcare costs. As a result, the challenge to find ways to reduce costs, increase the success rate, and coordinate care for patients is squarely on you to engage and empower your patients to improve their quality of life, and assist them as they move through the healthcare continuum.
Join us on May 20, 2014 from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. ET as the creators of a forward-thinking initiative – Middlesex Hospital’s Center for Chronic Care Management – shed light on how to operate an innovative Outpatient Disease Management initiative.
As the professionals responsible for care coordination for patients with acute and chronic medical and behavioral health issues, case managers are collaborating with pharmacists to better understand the reasons for non-adherence. Together, they are developing tools and technologies to improve medication therapy management for patients with chronic medical conditions to improve adherence.
Gather your team and join us on April 22, 2014, from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. to hear from leading pharmacists and the innovative work they are engaged in to improve medication therapy management, which is the driver to improve medication adherence for patients at-risk.
Differences in access to care, communication challenges, health literacy, are among the factors that contribute to disparities in care received by racial and ethnic minorities and disadvantaged populations. These barriers are responsible for higher costs, increased readmissions and high emergency department visits.
Join us on March 26 from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. for an in-depth training from our team of experts who will share first-hand experiences and successful programs for managing the health and healthcare of the underserved populations.
New models of care are springing up in communities around the country, as providers and payers grapple with quality-focused reform wrought by the Affordable Care Act and other economic pressures.
From patient-centered medical homes, accountable care organizations, and clinical integration networks, new delivery of care models and reimbursement systems are quickly redefining traditional roles, payment sources, job responsibilities, and a strong focus on care coordination.
What does this mean for primary care physicians and their adjacent professionals, from case managers and nurses to office staff and administration? The short answer is: A whole lot of change. The long answer? It all starts with you at the local level.
Mastering Integrated Case Management provides case management teams with in-depth strategies to manage at-risk populations faced with medical and behavioral issues.
Learn from our esteemed faculty of experts the importance of having an integrated approach to managing patients with medical and behavioral health comorbidities and ensure your care management team is prepared to improve the integration of medical and behavioral health for patients in your organization.