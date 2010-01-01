Just Released

Just Released

Improving Population Health Through Care Coordination Techniques

Nearly half of the American population (45%) has at least one chronic disease, and these high-risk patients are a significant cost driver within the healthcare system. Learn how forward-thinking providers and managed care groups are developing new initiatives to successfully manage patient populations.

Learn More

Mastering Healthcare Reimbursement Systems Report

This special report, an A-to-Z Guide to Navigating Payment Models in Healthcare will provide case managers and care coordination professionals with information that will explain terms and define the major reimbursement systems you may encounter when working with patients. Learn more