8th Annual Care Coordination Summit

Learn new models of care and innovative processes transforming the healthcare system, and leading to improved outcomes and appropriate use of healthcare resources. The 8th Annual Care Coordination Summit brings the interdisciplinary team together for a dynamic event that delivers updates on delivery system reform, new payment models, predictive modeling and digital transformation, transitions of care and avoiding readmissions, successes from ACOs/Integrated Networks, and more.

May 9-11, 2016

Hilton Baltimore, MD

7th Annual Case In Point Platinum Awards

Join us for the Awards Luncheon! Join us May 12th, as we announce the winners of the 7th Annual Case In Point Platinum Awards at a celebratory luncheon. The Awards Ceremony recognizes professionals and organizations who demonstrate success in the overarching healthcare continuum. We will honor programs that best educate and empower patients, improve adherence and wellness, manage quality care and contain healthcare costs.

May 12, 2016

Hilton Baltimore, MD