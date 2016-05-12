Upcoming events
8th Annual Care Coordination Summit
Learn new models of care and innovative processes transforming the healthcare system, and leading to improved outcomes and appropriate use of healthcare resources. The 8th Annual Care Coordination Summit brings the interdisciplinary team together for a dynamic event that delivers updates on delivery system reform, new payment models, predictive modeling and digital transformation, transitions of care and avoiding readmissions, successes from ACOs/Integrated Networks, and more.
May 9-11, 2016
Hilton Baltimore, MD
7th Annual Case In Point Platinum Awards
Join us for the Awards Luncheon! Join us May 12th, as we announce the winners of the 7th Annual Case In Point Platinum Awards at a celebratory luncheon. The Awards Ceremony recognizes professionals and organizations who demonstrate success in the overarching healthcare continuum. We will honor programs that best educate and empower patients, improve adherence and wellness, manage quality care and contain healthcare costs.
May 12, 2016
Hilton Baltimore, MD
Featured Articles
How to Achieve LEAN Performance Improvement in Hospitals: Quality measures are playing an increasingly important role in the performance of hospitals, and the desire to improve performance outcomes... Read More
Charting the Care Coordination-Based 'Delivery System of the Future': Value-based payments and new quality measures are at the forefront of the minds of many providers. With reimbursements being directly impacted by such factors, care coordination will play an increasingly... Read More
Q&A: Seizing Opportunity Within the PCMH, ACOs, Clinical Integration: Nationwide, systems of care are rapidly evolving and placing greater emphasis on coordinated, team-based care. The patient-centered medical home (PCMH) is leading... Read More